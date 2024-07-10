Graft reference against former PA speaker adjourned until Aug 2

The accountability court has adjourned the hearing of the Chiniot Mines graft reference against former Punjab Assembly speaker Sibtain Khan and other accused until Aug 20.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the former speaker and other accused appeared before the court and completed their attendance. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Aug 20. Due to the orders of the Supreme Court, the petitions requesting acquittal of the accused could not be processed. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, had filed the reference against Sibtain Khan and other accused persons.