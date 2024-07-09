Fans equate Gulsim with Jennifer Lawrence

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali needs no introduction in the world of showbiz industry, as the diva has already proved her mettle in the field. Taking to Instagram, the “Dirilis: Ertugrul” star had recently dropped a set of photos in which she is seen beaming with joy and striking for the photos with verve. In one of the clicks, she is seen flashing a smile by wearing the sunglasses. She is providing scenic looks to steal the spotlight from Macedonia. Fans started to pen their feedback in the comments section by dropping plenty of emoticons and statements. One of the fans equated Gulsim with Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence. Another of the fans had acknowledged the diva’s beauty. Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Gulsim had racked up 2.1 million followers on her Instagram handle.