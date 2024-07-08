Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain Criticizes PTI’s Shifting Stances, Vows to Crush Digital Terrorism



LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industries and Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the journey of the so-called popular party from rejecting American slavery to “America Bahadur Zindabad” is full of humiliation. Talking about refusing to sit and taking tea with the government, the next moment ‘Mr. U-turn’ is announcing to sit in APC. In the leadership of Syed Zahid Hussain Gilani, Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Haji Kabir Ashraf Talking to a delegation of journalists, the Federal Minister said that the threats of a hunger strike in the jail of the founder PTI are due to the stoppage of the delivery of ‘required’ goods in the jail, which will prove to be a joke. Hussain said that our security agencies eliminated the anarchist group with a great strategy and now through this strategy, ‘digital terrorism’ will be crushed. He said that the Jewish product founder PTI should be jailed Due to being pushed behind the bars, the global forces hostile to Pakistan’s development are facing failure due to which they are trying to damage their reputation by using the platform of neutral institutions. All the important government institutions and patriotic political parties of Pakistan are engaged in the struggle to get the country out of trouble and the day is very near when Pakistan will set the path of prosperity. He further said that those who sent the elected Prime Ministers home through specific persons and imprisoned the families of political opponents are today objecting to a judge like Qazi Faiz Isa. Regarding the expected flour crisis, the Federal Minister for National Food Security said that our ministry is keeping a close eye on such mafia and if anyone tries to create an artificial flour crisis, the government will crush their evil intentions with full force.