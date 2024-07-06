Schar keen to show Swiss class against England at Euros

Fabian Schar is hoping to show England what Switzerland are capable of in Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final, but warned against underestimating the misfiring opposition. The centre-back has been a key part of the Swiss side that have shone in Germany so far, holding the hosts to a draw in the group stages before knocking out holders Italy with ease in the last 16.

England, by contrast, have stumbled their way into the last eight. The Three Lions needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Jude Bellingham, before beating Slovakia 2-1 after extra-time in the last 16.

“No matter how they have played, they are in the quarter-finals,” said Schar. “They can hurt their opponents at any time so we need to be prepared for that.

“I wouldn’t underestimate England. They have seen us play in the last few games, they know what our strengths are, but for Switzerland it would be great to show what we are capable of.”