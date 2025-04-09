US ends semester exchange program for Pakistani students after 15 years

The United States (US) Department of State has discontinued its Global Undergraduate (Global UGRAD) exchange program for Pakistani students after 15 years, the US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) said on Tuesday.

The move is part of President Donald Trump’s broader aid cuts that are aimed at pressuring governments to align with the US foreign policy. These have cuts affected various food, education, medical and cultural exchange programs.

Global UGRAD, launched by the US in 2010, provided Pakistani undergraduate students with the opportunity to study in the US for one semester. The program aimed to foster mutual understanding between Pakistan and the US through cultural and academic exchange.

Over the last 15 years, the undergraduate exchange program benefited more than 2,500 Pakistani students, enhancing their leadership skills, academic knowledge and cultural awareness, according to the USEFP.

“We regret to inform you that after 15 incredible years, the Global UGRAD has come to an end,” the USEFP said on X. “The US Department of State informed USEFP that the global UGRAD-Pakistan program will no longer be offered.”

The USEFP, which offers a range of educational and cultural exchange programs for Pakistanis, termed the news as “disappointing” for students who applied this year, highlighting the life-changing experiences and the program’s significant impact over the years.

However, the US Fulbright Program for foreign graduate students remains available and continues to offer fully funded scholarships. Mid-career professionals can apply for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, while young English teachers may join the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Program, according to the USEFP.

The Community College Initiative Program (CCIP) provides technical skills through one-year certificates at US community colleges. Additionally, the Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Program supports government school teachers in enhancing their classroom techniques.