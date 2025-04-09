Imran Khan and Qureshi ordered to appear in GHQ attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Special Court in Rawalpindi has ordered Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to appear in the GHQ attack case. A total of 119 individuals, including former Punjab Minister Raja Basharat and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, must also attend. Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over this hearing and emphasized the importance of timely proceedings.

Imran Khan, currently in jail, will appear in a jail court. Meanwhile, Qureshi is required to attend the court in Lahore on April 12. The court has called for two witnesses to provide testimony regarding the case.

In a firm move, the court stated that the GHQ attack case must be resolved within four months. It stressed that no party would be allowed to delay the proceedings. To ensure a swift resolution, hearings will occur twice a week.

So far, 25 witnesses have given statements in this case. The court has also instructed the investigative team to present the complete case record at Adiala Jail for the next session. Notices for the appearance of police witnesses have been issued. The next hearing is set for April 12.