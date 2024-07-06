Azm-e-Istehkam APC gets bigwigs’ nod

Former Prime Minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced his participation in the government’s All Parties Conference (APC) on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

During a media interaction at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Friday, the former premier stated that PTI members would attend the conference only as “observers”, emphasising that the decision to participate was made solely for the benefit of Pakistan.

During his talk, the incarcerated PTI chief expressed distrust in the chief justice and announced plans for a hunger strike in jail. “I will announce the final date for the hunger strike after consulting with my lawyers,” he said.

The government decided to call the APC to address concerns from coalition and opposition parties regarding Operation Azm-e-Istahkam. The conference aims to build political consensus and ensure all parties are on board with the operation’s objectives. On June 22, the Apex Committee of National Action Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” to eliminate terrorism and extremism across the country.

PM Shehbaz approved the reactivation of the national anti-terrorism campaign through the launch of this operation, symbolising national resolve with consensus from all stakeholders, including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday, it was announced that the government has decided to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the concerns of political parties regarding Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz aims to seek to gain the confidence of all parties during this conference.

The date and time of the APC will be determined after the prime minister’s return, with indications suggesting it could take place by next week.

The opposition parties, including PTI, expressed strong reservations about Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, demanding clarity on its framework and seeking assurance that all parties will be taken into confidence.

Additionally, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has also opposed the operation.

While the government’s coalition partners agree that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is necessary and should commence immediately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently stated that the federal government should still bring all parties to the table to devise a cohesive strategy for the country’s progress.

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assured the federal government of his party’s full participation in the All Parties Conference (APC) on Operation Azm-e-Istahkam.

Speaking to media representatives in Quetta on Friday, he said, “The Pakistan People’s Party will actively participate in the APC and send representatives to raise issues concerning the situation and law and order in Balochistan”.

Emphasising PPP’s longstanding stance against terrorism, Bilawal reiterated the party’s demand for permanent eradication of terrorism.