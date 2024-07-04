SHC seeks power generation, load shedding plan from KE

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday demanded the K-Electric’s plan on power generation and load shedding by July 15, a private TV channel reported on Thursday.

The court heard a petition of Jamaat-e-Islami with regard to the load shedding and unannounced power outages in Karachi during the heatwave by the city’s sole power utility-the K-Electric. The power company’s lawyer Abid Zuberi appeared in court, received notice and demanded copy of the plead, the court said in its written order. The counsel pleaded for time to submit report about responsibility during the heatwave.

The court demanded of the K-Electric to submit its plan on power generation and load shedding by July 15. The JI has pleaded to the court to direct the K-Electric to ensure an uninterrupted power supply especially during the heatwave. “K-Electric’s claim of 71% power feeders as load shedding free in the city has been wrong,” petition read. “The NEPRA has imposed 50 million fine over the company owing to its substandard performance,” according to plea. “Technical faults are also the responsibility of the power supplier, which required to be addressed.” “The city has been undergoing average 16 hours load shedding daily”. Usman Farooqi advocate told the court that “Even two to four hours load shedding now being conducted in the night.” “This performance of the company affecting the business class of Karachi,” according to the petitioner. The Ministry of Energy, NEPRA and K-Electric have been made respondents in the petition.