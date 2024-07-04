IHC seeks replies over Khan’s request for uninterrupted jail visits

The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Secretary Interior, Defense Secretary, Superintendent of Adiala Jail, and Punjab Home Department following a request by PTI founder Imran Khan for interference-free meetings in Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq presided over the hearing of Imran Khan’s plea, which demands the right to meet party leaders without interference. The court has asked all parties involved to submit their responses by next week.

During the session, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, argued that the interference by intelligence agency officers in the jail’s administrative matters should be halted, ensuring the PTI founder’s meetings proceed without obstruction. The court issued a notice and adjourned the hearing until next week. It is noteworthy that the Islamabad High Court had scheduled this hearing yesterday in response to Imran Khan’s plea for uninterrupted jail meetings.