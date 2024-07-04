Punjab senior bureaucrats to soon get luxury houses

Plans are underway to provide luxury houses after luxury cars to senior government officials, with construction already commenced on lavish residences designated for senior bureaucrats of grades 20, 21, and 22, according to a report of a private TV channel.

According to the documents, initially approved at a cost of Rs1.6445 billion for 27 houses, the project has now expanded to include 29 double-storey luxury houses, complete with amenities such as a water tank, tube well room, property office, and boundary wall. This expansion is set to increase the project’s total cost to nearly Rs2 billion.

Located in Phase 9 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Lahore, the construction of these upscale residences by the Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP) is aimed at accommodating the housing needs of high-ranking government officials.

The documents say that a timeline of one year and nine months has been set for the completion of the housing project, highlighting the ambitious nature of the initiative.

The decision to increase the number of houses from 27 to 29 was recently approved by the Services and General Administration, reflecting a strategic move to cater to the growing demand for official residences among senior bureaucrats.

The Directorate General Monitoring and Evaluation has asked the IDAP to obtain approval from the Reconstruction Planning Commission on the addition of two residences. “Why the two more residences have been added and how much they will cost should be approved from the commission,” the documents indicate. “The inclusion of two more residences underscores our commitment to providing adequate and dignified housing for our senior government officials,” remarked a spokesperson for the project. “These houses are designed to meet the high standards expected by officials of grade 21 and 22.”

While the project has sparked debates regarding its cost and allocation of resources, proponents argue that providing comfortable and secure accommodations is essential for maintaining the efficiency and morale of top-tier civil servants.

As discussions continue with the Planning Commission regarding the approval of the additional residences, stakeholders and the public alike await further developments on this ambitious housing initiative for senior bureaucrats in Lahore.