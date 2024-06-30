Spreading to Lebanon

“A spread of the Israel-Hamas war to Lebanon would be potentially apocalyptic” a warning came from the United Nations Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffith. Undoubtedly, the spread of war to Lebanon will cause a huge loss to humanity and the country. It will not only rest on Lebanon, but its repercussions can be on the entire region of the Middle East.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a politico-military (outlawed by the West) party has significant power in Lebanon and is backed by Iran, and Israel’s cross-border fire has been continued since Israel’s unconditional and bellicose invasion of Gaza following the Hamas 7 Oct attack on Israel.

Nearly eleven months of fighting has killed over 37,000 Palestinians, among them women and children have huge numbers. Intense escalation has been observed between both countries and deep attacks are also reportedly being planned by Israel on Lebanon.

The spread of war to Lebanon will not be easy for Israel, as Tel Aviv is thinking. Lebanon’s Hezbollah is heavily backed by Iran and Lebanon is a Muslim country supported by Turkey, Egypt and other OIC member Muslim countries. If Western countries still blindly support Israel in a fight with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the volatile situation will be exacerbated and a multi-countries war can be drawn. The likeliness of World War Three might not be ruled out in case Israel attacks deep in Lebanon.

Sadly, with such huge support from Western countries including the USA Israel has wreaked havoc on Gaza, and killed thousands of innocent lives of Palestinians, yet its bloodthirsty nature has not been quenched. Surprisingly, with kinetic action, Israel has not been able to fully eradicate Hamas from Gaza.

This kind of shameful defeat may have flabbergasted the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right cabinet. They are now illusionary making hasty decisions or saving the face among compatriots and spreading the war deliberately.

Iran already stemming from the bemoan of late President Ebrahim Raisi and the nearby snap presidential election after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident, though it can flex the potential of spreading war on Lebanon. Iran has recently given a stern military response to Israel in an attack on its diplomatic missionary in Syria, which killed two high commandos of Iran’s army, by Israel. it has now presumably changed the old moderate nature of Israel’s attacks on its missions. The war on Lebanon may not be seen moderately by Iran also.

Repeated warnings from human rights organizations and some brave media outlets on the looming hunger crisis and illegal catastrophe posed by Israel on Gazans have widely shaken the minds of people across the globe. The students’ protests in the West and recognition of Palestine by three European countries: Norway, Ireland and Spain are brittle results of such explicit coverage of war by these outlets and organizations.

Though USA President Joe Biden’s administration and some Western countries’ governments are still subtly keen on supporting Netanyahu’s war-mongering and belligerent stance on ceasefire, the people of their respective countries unequivocally standing by innocent Palestinians’ side and they are widely demanding their protests for permanent ceasefire and divestment from Israel’s sponsorship of their institutions, particularly Educational institutions.

The helm holder on supporting Israel must think about the hybrid and uncontrollable spreading of war. If fighting in Gaza spreads to Lebanon, things will be difficult to control. Considering the administration on one side and people on the other side in some powerful countries, the complexities will seem knotty.

Given such complexities and loss of innocent lives the Western countries must now make serious efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, instead of persistently supporting Israel on war and instigating the war on Lebanon. Moreover, Muslim countries should also take serious collective measures for a ceasefire and compensation for Gazans, as they have nothing left to spare their life because of Israel’s relentless attacks.

War does not stabilize the countries of the world but peace does. So peace should be pursued but not barring compensation of innocent Palestinians. They have the right to live with dignity and they have also the right to compensation for their huge loss. Though compensation cannot bring their dears back, it may help them to continue their ordinary life.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at kazimlaghari@gmail.com