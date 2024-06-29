Phoebe Gates is dating Arthur Donald

Time to twist and shout about Phoebe Gates and Arthur Donald’s relationship. Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates’ 21-year-old daughter confirmed June 26 that she is dating Paul McCartney’s grandson. Alongside an adorable photo of Arthur, 25, carrying her on his back at her college graduation, Phoebe wrote in a photo diary for Nylon, “My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony.”

And that’s not the only insight Phoebe provided on how the couple-who first sparked romance rumors in October 2023, when she shared a cozy snap of them in Paris-celebrated the Stanford University graduate’s achievement. Phoebe shared another photo with Arthur-the son of the rocker’s daughter Mary McCartneyand her husband Alistair Donald

-at her post-ceremony party, where she stunned in a blue silk dress and a slick updo. Meanwhile, he rocked a navy blue blazer, matching t-shirt with black pants.

“With Arthur,” Phoebe wrote of the shot, which showed her wrapping her arm around his waist, “he cleans up nicely.”

Of course, Arthur wasn’t the only notable person to ring in her new chapter. After all, she noted dad Bill “swung by” for the festivities, and mom Melinda gave her graduating class’ commencement speech-a moment that inspired Phoebe to earn her human biology degree in just three years.