CJP calls JCP meeting to appoint CJs of LHC and SHC

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has called a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on July 2 to discuss the appointment of the chief justices (CJs) of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC).

The agenda of the JCP meeting on July 2 includes the consideration of a permanent Chief Justice for the Lahore High Court. Sources indicate that Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqer Najafi, and Justice Alia Neelam are being considered for the position of Lahore High Court’s Chief Justice. Additionally, the meeting will also consider the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice for the Sindh High Court. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa will chair the JCP meeting, which will be held in Islamabad on July 2. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan is the Acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC). He took the oath of office on July 25 following the elevation of former CJ Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan to the Supreme Court on June 25.