Pak-Afghan border an int’l frontier: Dar

In a major policy shift, Pakistan has decided to officially declare its borders with Afghanistan as “international”, to restrict the influx of militants and smuggled goods into the country, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday.

The government seeks not only to curb economic losses caused by the smuggling of oil, fertilisers, and other goods from Afghanistan into Pakistan, but also to thwart the infiltration of terrorists, avert potential breaches, and implement security checks at the borders. “All traffic from Afghanistan will only be allowed entry into Pakistan with a valid passport and visa,” said Asif talking to Geo News, hinting at the end of the longstanding practice of Afghans entering Pakistan without proper documentation.

The statement comes as Pakistan has witnessed a significant surge in cross-border attacks on security forces in recent months with the militants using advanced weaponry and equipment. Islamabad has time again called on the interim Afghanistan government to prevent its land from being used by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant organisations for carrying out attacks against Pakistan.