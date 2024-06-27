Congress Resolution Reflects US Hypocris

The resolution titled ‘Expressing Support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’ passed by US Congress with an overwhelming 368-7 votes reflecting bipartisan support is a typical ploy to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign country and a sheer violation of the UN Charter besides being a model of hypocrisy of the so-called super power. Article 2(1) of the UN charter reiterates ‘The Organization is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of all Members’. Similarly, Article 2(4) says ‘All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations’.

As is evident UN charter recognizes sovereign equality of member states and their political independence. It unequivocally rejects interference in the affairs of a state by any other member state. The resolution is not an expression of support for democracy and human rights as its title suggest but a statement of indictment with respect to alleged human rights situation and the electoral process in Pakistan. This blatant interference in our internal affairs by US is simply unacceptable.

The resolution coming from a state which itself has a dismal record on human rights and respect for the sovereignty of other nations is a matter of great shame indeed. Who has given them the right to issue such an indictment against another sovereign state, particularly point five of the resolution condemning any effort to subvert the political, electoral or judicial processes of Pakistan and point 6 urging full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in the February 2024 elections? The question is will the US lawmakers allow any other state to issue similar statements on political developments within the US? They will surely not. So how come they think that they have the right to interfere in the internal affairs of another sovereign state?

Prime Minister Shahbaz has once again made an offer for dialogue with PTI and rightly so.

Perhaps it would be pertinent to throw some light on human rights record of the US it feels so proud about and arrogate itself the right to criticize other nations. USA has an unenviable history of human rights violations and sabotaging democracies around the globe to serve its own global strategic interests. It bears an indelible stigma of the assassination of Allende in Chile, establishment of Guantanamo Bay prison camp and denying right to blacks in US for decades.

What to speak of human rights the US has the dubious distinction of killing millions of people in the conflicts that it triggered, supported and abetted. Viet Nam war, Korean wars, attack on Iraq on fake assumptions and supporting genocide of Palestinians by Israel throw enough light on its so-called love for human rights and democracy. It is the only nation which not only developed nuclear bomb but also used it against Japanese killing millions of people. The impression that emerges after considering record of US on human rights and support to democracy is ‘Bloody Yankies’

Therefore, instead of taking pride in upholding human rights and democracy the US should feel ashamed of its own dismal record in this regard and the efforts to sabotage democracies to serve its own strategic interests.

I think the ministry of foreign affairs has given a very weak and mild response to the US indiscretion by saying that the particular resolution did not align well with the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and stemmed from incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan. However, hats off to the defence minister Khawaja Asif who without mincing words has rightly said that US had no right to interfere in internal affairs of Pakistan and give any verdict. Speaking to Geo News he said the resolution had no value and was a political posturing in an election year in US.

Pouncing upon the opportunity brought up by the resolution which almost conforms to PTI narrative regarding rigging the PTI information Secretary Raoof Hasan has said that it has raised serious questions about the credibility and transparency of general elections which were the most rigged polls in the country’s history.

As usual the party has not missed the opportunity to malign the state and its institutions. Instead of relying on the state institutions that exist to consider complaints regarding irregularities in the elections, the party regrettably has chosen to internationalize the issue which is not an acceptable conduct on the part of a political party.

Perhaps Raoof Hasan has conveniently neglected the fact that this resolution was originally sponsored on 30 November 2023 much before the 2024 General elections in February and amended on 18 June this year to encompass the issues relating to 2024 general elections. One of the reasons cited for the passage of this resolution also makes mention of the 2018 general elections which says ‘Whereas, during previous elections, most recently in 2018, election monitors expressed concern about constraints on the freedom of expression and freedom of association and noted allegations of influence by the military-led establishment on the electoral process;” So there is no reason for the PTI to feel elated about the resolution as it has also acknowledged rigging in 2018 which brought the party into power. The US law makers have not given clean chit to those elections.

Regrettably Imran Khan has also written articles in the foreign newspapers on the same lines trying to rub in his false narratives about rigging in elections and persecution of party workers and leaders claiming that they were implicated in the events of 9th May wrongly. That is the biggest lie he has ever told. The entire nation saw on their TV screens who were the people executing those heinous acts against military installations and monuments of the martyrs.

I think the party needs serious rethinking and do politics the way it is meant to be done. Issues can only be resolved through political channels and dialogue between the political forces. Any machination contrary to that is going to prove harmful for the party and state interests. Prime Minister Shahbaz has once again made an offer for dialogue with PTI and rightly so. PTI is better advised to avail this opportunity to resolve all the issues because looking towards foreign forces is not going to help in any way.

The writer is a former diplomat and freelance columnist.