KP lifts ban on recruitment in govt departments

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has lifted the ban on recruitment in government departments.

As per details, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur has directed the concerned authorities to lift the ban on all types of recruitment in the province.

A letter has been issued to the Chief Secretary from the Chief Minister’s secretariat.

On March 3, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur imposed a ban on all types of recruitment, with the exception of cases already in process at the Public Services Commission.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated an investigation into the recruitments that took place during the tenure of the caretaker government in the province.

Shortly after taking office, Chief Minister Gandapur requested a comprehensive report on all recruitments carried out between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024. He directed the relevant authorities to compile these details within a week.