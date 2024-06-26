US supports operation Azm-i-Istehkam

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller affirmed on Wednesday support to Pakistan from the United States in efforts to combat terrorism. “Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror. The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security. We support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights, and our partnership with Pakistan on security issues includes our high-level counterterrorism dialogue, including funding robust counterterrorism capacity-building programs and supporting a series of US-Pakistan military-to-military engagements,” he said during a media briefing when asked about the new operation in Pakistan and the US reaction to its announcement. Miller was also questioned about the mob lynching incident in Swat when a man was dragged out from a police station on blasphemy allegations and burned to death. Miller replied that the US is deeply troubled by the recent reports adding our heartfelt sympathies go out to the victim’s family, and we hope for a swift recovery for those injured in the mob violence. He added any form of violence or intimidation against individuals is unacceptable, and we stand firmly against blasphemy laws worldwide, including in Pakistan. Such laws pose a threat to basic human rights and freedoms, particularly the freedom to practice one’s religion or beliefs, said Miller. The spokesperson was also inquired about his views on the incident in Punjab province when the police force destroyed 17 graves of a minority community under pressure from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Miller emphasised the US’s ongoing call for Pakistani authorities to uphold the human rights and essential freedoms of all individuals, a message we consistently convey both publicly and in private communications.