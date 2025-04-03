Gilani designated founding chairman of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference

In a landmark diplomatic triumph for Pakistan, His Excellency Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, has been designated as the Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), a Seoul-based global forum dedicated to fostering parliamentary dialogue, promoting sustainable development and augmenting cooperation in addressing key challenges such as Climate Change, Renewable Energy, and Water Scarcity.

The decision to this effect was made during Chairman Gilani’s recent highly productive visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he attended an exclusive briefing session on the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), in Seoul, Korea.

The formal ceremony in this regard will take place during the forthcoming World Summit 2025, sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in Seoul Korea. The Summit will be participated by 500 representatives and 45 Speakers of parliaments from 150 countries.

In recognition of his visionary leadership, an award was presented to Chairman Gilani, bearing an inscription that lauds his unwavering commitment to building bridges between legislative bodies and advancing a shared global agenda of peace, prosperity, and democratic values.

Chairman Gilani’s Kuala Lumpur visit and his subsequent appointment as the Founding Chairman of the ISC represent significant milestones in Pakistan’s growing influence on the global parliamentary stage, particularly towards strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, enhancing regional cooperation, and advancing shared economic and diplomatic objectives.

By harnessing the power of parliamentary diplomacy, Pakistan Senate under Chairman Gilani is set to drive innovative solutions that bridge divides and foster global peace and prosperity. The ISC under Chairman Gilani will serve as a premier platform for Pakistan and other Member countries to exchange ideas, develop robust policies, and forge partnerships that transcend traditional diplomatic boundaries.

Earlier, at the ISC briefing session in Kuala Lumpur, Chairman Gilani delivered an inspiring address that captured the essence of his political ideology and Pakistan’s diplomatic ethos. He emphasized that the ISC is more than an event-it is a visionary initiative built on the principles of interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universally shared values. He reiterated that true progress is achieved when legislative leaders work collaboratively to address global challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, technological disruptions, and geopolitical tensions. He also stated that in line with ISC agenda, special focus will be laid on building partnerships and collaboration on three key areas i.e. Climate Change; Renewable Energy; and Water Scarcity.

Reflecting on his extensive experience in international relations, including his tenure as Pakistan’s Prime Minister, the Chairman stressed that fostering dialogue, inclusivity, and people-to-people connectivity has always been the cornerstone of his political career. He highlighted how forums such as the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the Asia Pacific Assembly (APA), and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) have paved the way for enhanced global cooperation.

As the Founding Chairman of the ISC, he called upon parliamentary leaders to transform shared ideals into tangible outcomes. “Our collective efforts must translate into actionable policies that ensure regional stability, peace, and sustainable development,” he asserted.

The Chairman also underlined the ISC’s critical role in addressing not only domestic challenges but also in fostering innovative parliamentary solutions for issues on the Korean Peninsula and beyond. The Chairman’s address at the conference was well received, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, economic stability, and global legislative cooperation.

Accompanying Chairman Gilani was an esteemed delegation of senior parliamentarians and international representatives, underscoring the global significance of this initiative. Notable members of the delegation included: H.E. Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Malaysia; Hon. Chung Woo Lee, Co-Chair of the ISC Organizing Committee; Hon. Dr. Charles S. Yang, Chair of UPF International; Hon. Ek Nath Dhakal, Member of the Federal Parliament of Nepal and ISC Co-Chair; Hon. Dr. Mohd Mata Md Ramli, Senator of Malaysia; Dr. Cho Youg Deok, Secretary General of the Asian Water Council (AWC); Mr. Lai Peng Keong, Secretary General of UPF Malaysia; Ambassador of Pakistan in Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza and renowned Pakistani businessman in Malaysia Mr. Usman Chaudhry.

In another related development, the Chairman Senate also held high-level discussions with H.E. Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia and incumbent President of ASEAN.

During the meeting with H.E. Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia, the Chairman Senate praised and acknowledged the fraternal and close bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations and connectivity between the two brotherly countries. The talks reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Malaysia and focused on advancing parliamentary diplomacy through enhanced legislative exchanges. The Malaysian Speaker acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding friendship and expressed Malaysia’s keen interest in furthering parliamentary exchanges, committee collaborations, and engagement in ASEAN’s parliamentary processes.

The meeting was followed by a formal dinner hosted by the Malaysian Speaker in honour of the Chairman Senate of Pakistan and other distinguished participants of ISC briefing session.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Pakistan in Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza also hosted a dinner in the honour of Chairman Gilani, during which key aspects and areas of Pakistan-Malaysia friendship and cooperative partnership came under discussion.