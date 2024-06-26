When Doctors Strike

As much as I believe in the sanctity of the medical profession, there are moments when desperation and a lack of viable alternatives force doctors and healthcare workers to resort to strikes.

The recent events at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH) show such a situation. Doctors and paramedics have been on strike for two weeks following the suspension of Dr Umer Farooq, additional principal medical officer, and the subsequent detention of doctors on charges of inefficiency and misconduct by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The strike crisis stems from a fire in the paediatric ward on the third floor of STH on the morning of June 9. The fire was caused by a malfunctioning air-conditioning system, which led to significant administrative actions.

Doctors are responsible for patients’ welfare, whereas the air-conditioning system is the responsibility of a contractor. But the fire only burnt doctors as Medical Superintendent Dr Akhter Mahboob was transferred on administrative grounds for negligence, and STH principal Prof. Dr Imran Hasan was given additional charge as the new medical superintendent.

The healthcare system has long been plagued by insufficient funding, inadequate infrastructure, and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Dr Umer Farooq faces charges under section 06 of the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability Act for failing to follow standard operating procedures during the evacuation of children from the paediatric ward to the emergency ward.

Accidents do happen and department inquiries unearth the negligent officials and the law provides punishment to them. This could have been followed in the case of STH but the situation escalated when Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the hospital and ordered the verbal termination and arrest of four senior officials during her hospital visit. Later, police assaulted doctors on the hospital premises.

Now, on the call of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), there has been a strike in the STH, which is supported by the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) local chapter. This strike has halted all outpatient department (OPD) and other services at Sahiwal Hospital and across Punjab.

Doctors are determined to rebuff the police action. Now, 236 doctors, senior faculty members, heads of departments, and 36 allied hospital staff have collectively submitted their resignations to the principal. They demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and accountability for the police actions against doctors.

Instead of pacifying doctors, the specialised healthcare department responded by transferring Dr Akhter Mahboob and initiating Peeda proceedings against Dr Umer Farooq.

I oppose the doctors’ strike, but in this ongoing strike, I will stand by my fraternity.

Meanwhile, other pressing issues in the healthcare sector have come to light. There have been reports of stolen medicines worth Rs360 million from Sindh hospitals and the theft of test kits from DHO labs.

These incidents highlight the need for stricter measures to prevent such occurrences and ensure the integrity of healthcare services. As healthcare professionals face these challenges, the call for a balanced approach between administrative accountability and fair treatment of medical staff becomes imperative. I will take up this issue in detail in the next pieces.

This situation at STH is not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader narrative of healthcare challenges in Pakistan. The healthcare system has long been plagued by insufficient funding, inadequate infrastructure, and bureaucratic inefficiencies. These systemic issues often push healthcare workers to the brink, leaving them with no choice but to protest when their voices are not heard through conventional channels.

Strikes, though disruptive, serve as a powerful tool for drawing attention to the grievances of healthcare workers. They highlight the urgent need for addressing the underlying problems that compromise the quality of care provided to patients. However, strikes also put patients at risk, particularly those who depend on public healthcare facilities for their medical needs. It is a delicate balance between advocating for the rights of healthcare workers and ensuring uninterrupted care for patients.

The response from the government and healthcare authorities is crucial in such situations. Instead of punitive measures, there should be a focus on constructive dialogue and collaborative problem-solving.

The decision to suspend and detain senior doctors without a thorough investigation only exacerbates the situation, leading to further mistrust and resentment among healthcare workers. A more measured approach would involve an impartial inquiry into the incident, addressing any lapses in protocols while also considering the challenges faced by the hospital staff.

Furthermore, the healthcare system must be equipped with adequate resources and support to prevent such incidents in the future. This includes regular maintenance of medical equipment, adherence to safety protocols, and continuous training for healthcare workers.

Ensuring that hospitals are well-prepared to handle emergencies is not just a matter of administrative efficiency but also a fundamental aspect of patient care.

The writer is a practising doctor with more interest in socio-political issues. He can be reached at drzainalibhatti@gmail.com