Addressing drug abuse issue, combating illicit trafficking among govt priorities: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling the menace of drug abuse a global concern unconfined by territorial boundaries plaguing the society with associated crime and violence, said that the Government of Pakistan placed utmost priority on addressing the issue of drug abuse and taking effective measures to combat illicit trafficking.

The prime minister, in his message on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking annually observed on June 26, said the country commemorated the Day to reiterate its firm determination to strengthen action and cooperation to collectively achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

He said the occasion served as a reminder of shared responsibility in combating the illicit trade and trafficking of drugs.

The prime minister said that through collaborative efforts, Pakistan reaffirmed its strong determination to curb and eradicate the distribution of narcotics and banned substances, which posed a grave threat to the well-being of the society.

“As we reflect on the impact of drugs on our society, this year’s theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” reminds us that prevention is paramount and underscores the significance of adopting evidence-based strategies focused on prevention,” he remarked.

The prime minister called for aligning the collective efforts with internationally recognized best practices, placing a strong emphasis on upholding human rights and guaranteeing that individuals grappling with addiction receive the essential support they need. This encompasses improving accessibility to medical and psychological services for rehabilitation, as well as integrating scientific research into policy formulation, he added.

Emphasising a renewed strong determination and pledge to combat the illicit drug trade collectively, Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the NGOs, civil society organizations, religious leaders, and the media to actively support the government’s efforts in tackling drug abuse, illicit trafficking, and the stigmatization of drug users.

“Let us build a brighter and healthier future for our coming generations,” he added.