Chinese auto magnate to sell EVs in Pakistan

Pakistan is gearing up to enter a new era in automotive technology following the announcement of a partnership between HUB Power Company Limited and BYD (Build Your Dreams), a Chinese auto magnate, which signifies the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) into the Pakistani market. According to China Economic Net (CEN) on Monday, the company, through its subsidiary HUB Power Holdings Limited, has finalized plans to collaborate with BYD for local production of EVs. The news comes as the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking to attract investment into the country to boost its forex reserves. The partnership includes arrangements for acquiring land and essential infrastructure in Pakistan to facilitate smooth production processes, all of which showing HUB Power’s dedication to harnessing expertise and resources in conjunction with BYD’s technological prowess to impulse innovation in the automotive sector. According to a statement from HUB Power, there are potentially huge economic advantages and abundant employment opportunities to be tapped in local electric vehicles production. Pakistan, like many other developing countries, faces challenges related to air pollution and rising greenhouse gas emissions.