President approves appointment of three judges to SC

President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of three judges to the Supreme Court, according to an official notification issued by the Law Ministry on Monday. The president has sanctioned the appointments of Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as judges of the Supreme Court. Following his approval, the Law Ministry released the notification confirming the appointments of the three judges. It is noteworthy that the Judicial Commission had recommended the appointments of these judges.