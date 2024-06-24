Digitalisation for Human Development

Digitalisation is evolving as a leading avenue for human development as it is transforming individuals, societies, and national economies. Today, new technologies are being leveraged for economic empowerment, social inclusion, improving healthcare and education. According to the global Human Development Report, Pakistan falls in low category i.e., ranking 164 among 193 countries for the Human Development Index (HDI). When compared to countries like Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia, Pakistan is trailing behind in both, the digital and human development indicators.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched Pakistan National Human Development Report(NHDR) titled, “Doing Digital for Development” in April 2024. The report highlighted the dire state of digitalisation in Pakistan as more than half of the country lacks access to the internet. This digital lag poses a significant challenge. Additionally, Digital Development Index (DDI) measured the digital growth of Pakistan’s districts and provinces. It highlighted that only a few urban districts, for example Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, have enhanced digital development and they are also performing better on human development tables as compared to the majority districts. This depicts a linkage between digital infrastructure and human development.

Undoubtedly, digital technology has facilitated human development and positive advancements around the globe. This is not a random occurrence that digitally advanced countries such as Estonia, Singapore, South Korea, and United Arab Emirates are also the one that score high on the HDI. These countries adopted a contemporary approach, based on recent trends to harness the power of advanced technologies.

Though multiple governments have taken initiatives in this regard, like the Digital Pakistan Policy, and Digital Pakistan Initiative, the pace of digital progress in the country remains sluggish. Even if these policies and initiatives are well designed, the issue lies in implementation. Inadequate resources and capacity constraints, exacerbated by weak governance and regulatory blockades, are other major hurdles.

To keep pace with regional and global parameters, Pakistan needs digital adoption and infrastructure development in low DDI districts for high speed internet access, where widespread connectivity must be a key priority. The NHDR’s 4As (Access, Adopt, Anticipate, Accelerate) Framework provides a pathway for Pakistan’s digital journey towards human development. Its effective implementation can make Pakistan a digitally resilient country.

Furthermore, there is a need of comprehensive strategy to utilise emerging technologies in education, health, and Gross National Income (GNI). These are globally accepted dimensions to assess human development. In education, digitalisation can provide quality e-learning platforms by expanding access to global resources of knowledge. These platforms can help enhance literacy rates, inculcate digital skills, and disseminate knowledge to empower the youth, particularly in remote areas of the country.

The health sector can be revolutionised by introducing digital technology. It will improve service delivery and access to medical care in areas with limited facilities. Mobile health apps supervised by the health ministries can contribute to data collection. Moreover, virtual consultations can help in getting timely treatment and result in improved patient outcomes.

Digital technology has immense potential for economic growth. It presents opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, financial services and e-commerce. This helps in job creation, allowing people to participate in digital economy and access global markets, ultimately contributing to national economic growth. By the year 2030, the adoption of digital technologies could boost Pakistan’s annual economic value by Rs.9.7 trillion.Additionally, e-government services can streamline processes and service delivery, thus enhancing public trust in government institutions.

Nevertheless, increased dependency on digitalisation can rise privacy concerns and cyber security risks, but these can be tackled with robust security measures and smart regulations. Introducing digital literacy programmes at local level can empower individuals for adopting digital services and tools in an ethical manner.

Digitalisation is a tool that can pave a path for multiple breakthroughs in education, healthcare and the overall economy, hence, propelling Pakistan’s standing on the human development indicators. Prioritising the integration of digital strategies to mitigate structural challenges and increase efficiency across all sectors is the only way forward that can help Pakistan stand among the states leading in human development and digital technology.

Ezba Walayat Khan is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, Pakistan. She can be reached at info@casslhr.com.