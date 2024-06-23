Ameesha advised to marry Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has a savage response to a fan’s suggestion for her to marry superstar Salman Khan.

The ‘Gadar 2’ star Ameesha Patel recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her official X (formerly called Twitter) handle, when a fan suggested she marry fellow actor and most eligible bachelor Salman Khan.

“Salman Khan Is Not Married And You Are Not Married Also Is It Possible We Both Can See You Together Getting Married?” the fan asked on the social platform.

Patel counter-questioned the follower asking, “Salman is not married and nor am I ?? So u feel we should get married???”

“Kya key point hai (what is the key point) in ur mind for us to get married. shaadi hai ya film project (is it a marriage or film project),” she questioned further.

Notably, Ameesha Patel shared the screen with Salman Khan in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’, written by Rumi Jaffery. Inspired by the Hollywood flick ‘Carbon Copy’, the 2002 release turned out to be a Box Office failure, claimed to be due to the hit-and-run case of the actor.