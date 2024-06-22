Budget 2024: Will Dynasts Hold the Ground?

Rejoice in the news that there are no disagreements between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), not even regarding budget matters. Both parties are like passengers in a boat stranded in the middle of a river, with no way to turn back and no thought of returning. They are bound by a bond that seems to transcend generations. Gone are the days when they had serious animosities against each other. Thanks to Condoleezza Rice, who tied them together with the Charter of Democracy? Nawaz Sharif became Benazir Bhutto’s honorary brother, and during the 2008 election campaign in Rahim Yar Khan, Benazir openly stated that the elections should be held under military supervision and that if her party didn’t come first and PML-N second, she wouldn’t accept the results. She had promised to waive farmers’ loans if elected. Fate did not allow her to see the elections, but the results turned out as she had wished, although the promise to farmers remained unfulfilled. Asif Zardari honoured her legacy by consistently supporting PML-N. His son, Bilawal, understands the nuances of politics. Though young and passionate about “food, clothing, and shelter” and the idea of “equality,” he ultimately follows his father’s lead.

Before the elections, Bilawal’s tone did change, and he even called Nawaz Sharif a “favoured one” for his explosive return and campaign leadership. However, after his father warned him that the electoral field was level, Bilawal stayed silent on the matter. Although PPP couldn’t rise above the third position in the recent elections, Zardari’s wisdom ensured they received more than their fair share. PPP holds governorships in two provinces and the Senate Chairmanship. They also seek a share in Punjab’s cabinet to repay the “Multanis.”

Imagine a populace trapped by hunger, disease, and unemployment, with no purchasing power but the cash-starved government relying on taxes from the same.

Since PPP isn’t part of the federal cabinet, Bilawal can sometimes act as the opposition leader in the assembly. Recently, his statement about not being consulted on the budget sparked rumours that PPP was planning to distance itself from the PML-N government and had contacted PTI’s top leadership for the next setup. However, the issue was merely about development funds and PPP’s share in Punjab’s cabinet, which seems to be resolving after the Shehbaz-Bilawal meeting. Thus, the government remains stable. The budget will pass, and a new IMF loan agreement will be signed.

The dynastic parties are in complete agreement and aligned. A three-and-a-half-year period out of power, during which the revisionist PTI ruled, taught them an important lesson: stick to power or perish. Since the PTI was ousted through a no-confidence motion, these parties have used every means, fair or foul, to suppress dissent through stringent British-era laws, even though many have been struck down by the courts. They have manipulated institutions to strip the revisionist party of its election symbol and denied it the chance to rule, even when it returned with the highest numbers in the general election.

What’s next? The scenario is clear from this news: domestic banks have devoted 98.5% of their deposits to the government, leaving only 1.5% for account holders. The private sector is left out, affecting businesses and employment. Factories might shut down, their machinery auctioned, and workers jobless, while their families suffer from hunger and disease. The government remains indifferent. The budget aims for record revenues, mainly from energy products (electricity, oil and gas), GST, development levies, and fixed taxes.

PPP promises to support PML-N’s government. With PML-N in charge of the major provinces and the center, enforcing new taxes should be easy. Whether the opposition protests or tries to incite the public over the expected inflation, they can be dealt with firmly. After all, British-era laws, never altered, will serve their purpose. Besides laws contempt laws, there’s always Section 144. The tradition of curtailing the right to protest and freedom of speech under charges of sedition continues. Personal and political vendettas have already sacrificed privacy. The constitution’s value has diminished, and power dynamics now matter, even if it burdens the masses. Maintaining this balance is crucial for the ruling elite’s survival; otherwise, there’s a precipice on one side and a chasm on the other.

Imagine a populace trapped by hunger, disease, and unemployment, with no purchasing power but the cash-starved government relying on taxes from the same. It’s a complex situation. Petroleum products, food, and medicines are targeted while hoarders roam free. With financiers having put all their stakes on the government, it’s now up to the government to forcibly extract taxes from the public. Having lost their savings, the masses may cry and curse, but as long as they don’t protest, financiers’ investments remain safe. The other option is remittances from overseas Pakistanis. If these continue, the financial system will stay afloat. Yet, notice the irony: in appeasing financiers with over 20% interest rates, the elite have forsaken both democracy and the people. It’s clear that the demon’s life lies in the parrot, but who the demon is and who the parrot is remains unclear.

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can

be reached on Twitter @riazmissen