Zara Noor Abbas says never cooked anything for Asad Siddiqui

Popular film and TV actor, Zara Noor Abbas revealed that she is not too fond of cooking, to the point that her husband, actor Asad Siddiqui requests her to date, to cook something for him.

During the couple’s recent outing on an Eid-ul-Adha special transmission of a private TV channel, Zara Noor Abbas shared that she has never touched meat and hence, never cooked anything for her meat-loving husband Asad Siddiqui.

“To this day, I have never touched meat,” she admitted.

When asked about her plans otherwise for Eid, which generally revolve around meat for most women, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor disclosed, “On both paternal and maternal sides of the family, my parents are the eldest, so the whole family visits us. This is how Eid goes in our family, but I don’t like going to the kitchen on Eid. In usual days too, I don’t cook very often.”

She went on to candidly add, “My husband often asks me, ‘When are you going to cook something for me?’ But that’s the plan that this Eid, I will cook namkeen gosht for him.”

Pertinent to note here that the reel to real-life couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui tied the knot in 2017. They announced the birth of their first child, baby girl Noor-e-Jahan, in March this year.