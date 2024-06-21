LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

The Lahore High Court has ordered the impounding of smoke-emitting vehicles on a plea seeking remedy for the issue of smog in Punjab.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC, who presided over Friday’s hearing, ordered the traffic police authorities to initiate action against smoke-emitting vehicles and inform the department concerned.

The court noted that there were more incidents of fire in the vicinity of the motorway which should be controlled. It also directed the motorway police to take action on the incidents of arson, instructing the Motorways inspector general to implement the court orders or face contempt proceedings. During the hearing, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab, submitted a report regarding heat stroke, detailing that an awareness drive was started in this respect. The report stated that 20 water bowers, with each containing 12,500 litres of water, were sent to Cholistan residents.