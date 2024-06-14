How CIRCLE Tech Hub is changing lives

We are living in an age, dictated by digital dreams. Ironically, we are not fully prepared to tap the fullest of the digital treasures. Pakistan faces one of the world’s most significant gender digital divides, as highlighted in the UNDP’s 2024 report on Digital Transformation in Pakistan. The divide is widening. We all need to share our contribution to stem the gaps. One such effort to bridge this gap is CIRCLE Women Association’s Tech Hub. In this venture, CIRCLE has partnered with Unilever to create the Tech Hub in Rahim Yar Khan. This initiative aims to empower low-income women by providing them with vital digital and entrepreneurial skills.

Launched in 2021, CIRCLE’s Tech Hub has brought about a visible change to many women’s lives in rural Pakistan. It offers a secure environment where women can learn and grow. The programme covers a wide range of topics, from mastering social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (when we launched the prormee, X was Twitter) to using design tools such as Canva. Financial tools like EasyPaisa and JazzCash are also part of the curriculum, enabling women to handle transactions efficiently. Additionally, the programme includes life skills training to build confidence and foster supportive networks.

In 2024 alone, the CIRCLE and Unilever Tech Hub in Rahim Yar Khan trained 548 women. The programme was organised into 20 cohorts, running from January to April, with classes held Monday to Friday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. The participants’ dedication and enthusiasm resulted in high graduation rates, showcasing the programme’s success.

The training focuses on real-world applications of digital tools. Participants learn how to communicate effectively with customers and vendors via Gmail and WhatsApp, enhance their online marketing with Canva, and expand their reach on social media platforms. The introduction of e-wallets like JazzCash and EasyPaisa has streamlined financial transactions, making business operations smoother for these budding entrepreneurs.

I would like to meet you a few alumni of Tech Hub. One is Nadia Khalid, who owns Rayyan’s Home Kitchen, she shares her journey: “Before joining the Tech Hub, I struggled to grow my business. The training taught me how to use social media and e-wallets to promote my business. My monthly income has increased from 3,000 Rs to 8,000 Rs.” Nadia’s story is a testament to the programme’s impact, highlighting how digital literacy can transform small businesses.

Eighteen-year-old Faryal Fatima, who runs an online store called Fashion Mela, saw a significant boost in her income after completing the DLP course at the Tech Hub. “Learning design tools like Canva and social media marketing has significantly expanded my business reach. I now earn 10,000 Rs monthly, which has made me feel much stronger and independent,” says Faryal. Her experience underscores the potential of digital skills to empower young women.

Recently, the collaborative efforts of CIRCLE and Unilever were discussed at a panel discussion where I was one of the panelists. The other panelist was Unilever CEO Amir Paracha, and we were joined by Mushtaq Chhapra, Founder of The Citizens Foundation, and Rehan Shaikh, CEO of Standard Chartered. Together, we discussed the importance of initiatives like the Tech Hub in addressing Pakistan’s gender digital divide.

CIRCLE’s Tech Hub is a just one step. The gender gap demands several such steps. We will continue our mission; we share more the inspiring stories of women like Nadia and Faryal which illustrate the transformative power of digital literacy and entrepreneurial training. These programmes are not only bringing financial independence but also paving the way for a more equitable future for women in Pakistan.