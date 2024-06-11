I should play myself in biopic: Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza hints she would love to play herself in her biopic, opposite her favourite male actors.

In her latest TV appearance on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Sania Mirza answered which actor she thinks should essay her, if there is ever a biopic of her. Joined by fellow athletes Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal, who were played by Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra in their respective biopics, the Tennis icon quipped, “Inki koi behen bachi hain (Are there any sisters left)?”

“No, I think we have many good actors in our country. Anyone is fine. Or maybe I should play myself,” she added.

Upon her response, the celebrity was reminded of a statement by Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, as he once said that he would want to play the love interest of Mirza, if there is ever a biopic made about her life.

She got awkward for a second, given her recent divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, but then replied, “But I need to find a love interest first.”

“If Shahrukh ji does the film, I might play myself. And I’ll definitely do it if Akshay Kumar is in it,” she maintained, reaffirming her constant crush on the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ actor.

Pertinent to note that Mirza was married to Malik from 2010 until it was confirmed in January this year that she had sought separation from her ex-husband through Khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband). Mirza shares a son, Izhaan, 5, with Malik.

Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed earlier this year.