PAAPAM welcomes Green Tractor Scheme

The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has welcomed the government move of offering subsidies to the farmers for the purchase of tractors alongside other forms of support. PAAPAM Chairman Abdur Rehman Aizaz stated that this step of the Maryam Nawaz govement in Punjab will boost agri economy of the province and help stimulate National economy which is already showing signs of stability with stable value of the PKR, reduced inflation, and expected reduction in the interest rates. Mumsahd Ali SVC Paapam, and a tractor parts manufacturer stated that the tractor subsidy schemes have been introduced in the past as well but last for 1 year, which creates a boom in the industry followed by a bust in the following year, which is detrimental for the industry. He was of the opinion that both the federal and provincial budgets should function in unison to support the industry and the farmer. The federal government is likely to impose GST on tractors, and this should be offset by the provincial governments through reduced markup long-term loans, which should continue for at least five years.