Speedy program needed for reducing debt, inflation

Executive Council of Registered Think Tank – Engineers Study Forum has resolved to urge the Federal & Provincial Governments to take speedy measures to reduce rising Foreign National Debt, & urgent Economic Reforms for higher productivity and inflation control. Experts working groups are needed for speeding reduction in external debt and lower inflation.

In this connection, it is imperative to setup specialized Task Forces & working groups to advise and implement practical measures for boosting National Economy to achieve effective results. It is highly essential to setup working experts groups comprising of competent personnel to workout realistic reforms packages to achieve pragmatic results to achieve better National Economy.

There is a dire need to boost agricultural and industrial productivity at fast rate. Pakistan has lot of potential for growth in Agriculture in industry with latest international practices. Exports need to be enhanced.

In the power sector, Technical losses can be further cut with reforms. Efficiency of Power Plants especially in the public sector should be enhanced with better measure.

The meeting was presided over by Mian Fazzal Ahmad Chairman Engineers Study Forum-Registered Think Tank & Muhammad Irfan Akhtar Senior Executive Member & others participated.