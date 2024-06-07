Ranveer Singh follows me: Nauman Ijaz

Seasoned actor Nauman Ijaz claims that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh takes inspiration from his style and dressing sense. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, veteran actor Nauman Ijaz posted a new picture of himself on the feed, flaunting a rather unusual black attire. “Mudateen guzar gaeen hissab nahin keya, Na janey kiskay dil mei kitnay reh gaey hum,” he wrote in the caption of the solo picture post. Thousands of fans liked the post, however, a number of them, confused about his unusual getup, turned to the comments section to inquire Ijaz if the same is a costume for his upcoming project or if he played dress up to kill the boredom. A social user wrote, “Hahaha.., what a dress,” while another complimented, “Nice dressing.” Someone even asked the actor, “Aap kabse Ranveer Singh ko follow karne lage (Since when have you started to follow Ranveer Singh),” to which he replied, “he follows me dear.” On the work front, the veteran is currently ruling the TV screens with his impactful performance in the drama serial ‘Radd’, headlined by Sheheryar Munawar and Hiba Bukhari.