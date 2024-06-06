CM Punjab stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that environmental pollution is a challenge for the whole world including Pakistan and everyone should play his part to ensure ecological future of the new generation.

In her message on World Environment Protection Day, she said the United Nations must work together to control factors affecting natural environment. “People should join us in our mission to protect the planet,” she stressed.

The CM mentioned that the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the use, production, sale and trade of plastic from today, highlighting that the use of plastic was having harmful effects on the environment and human health.

Maryam Nawaz said that ‘No to plastic’ campaign aims at reducing environmental pollution and promote environment-friendly initiatives, adding that the plastic ban policy would be strictly enforced throughout the province.

The use of plastic bags would be banned in hotels, restaurants and eateries, she said and added that instead of plastic bags, eco-friendly alternatives like cotton bags should be used.

CM Maryam Nawaz said: “We are launching a special awareness campaign to make people aware of the harmful effects of plastic pollution.” There is a need to reduce the use of fossil fuels, and increase reliance on renewable energy, she added.

The CM said that one of the main reasons for the rapid increase in environmental pollution is the continuous cutting of forests, adding that there is a need for concerted efforts to preserve natural beauty. Due to environmental pollution, 40 per cent of earth’s surface is suffering from degradation. She underscored that if not thought today, by 2050, drought may affect three-quarters of the world’s population. She said the Punjab government’s positive initiatives show its commitment to protect environment.

Hajj For Elderly Women

On special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements were made to send 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) on Hajj. They had requested the CM for the same during her visit to Aafiyat on Eid.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while meeting the 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat (Darul-Aman) before sending them to perform Hajj directed the authorities concerned to take proper care of these elderly women of Daeul-Aman as they are like our mothers. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also came there to meet the elderly ladies on their request.

The CM requested them to offer prayers for the security and prosperity of beloved homeland, Pakistan. “Allah has given me the opportunity to fulfill my promise, I am very happy to see you going on Hajj.” She added that it is an honor to meet the pilgrims. The CM presented ehraam, suit and daily-use items to all the women.

During their meeting, the elderly women expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for this great favour. PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said “We will uplift workers economically, good time for the poor have come.” He requested the intended Hajj pilgrims to pray for Pakistan during Hajj.

10 women living in Aafiya, their in-charge Sumaira Aslam and assistant are leaving for Saudi Arabia on a 21-day Hajj journey. Farida Rahmat Ali, Ameer Jahan, Bakht Meena, Naseem Akhtar, Noor Jahan, Ifat Sultana, Yasmeen Malik, Abida Siraj, Zeenat Bibi and Bashiran Bibi are among the pilgrims.

Thalassaemia patient

Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met a thalassaemia patient Muhammad Rizwan and handed over a financial assistance cheque worth Rs. 500,000 to him. The CM promised to fulfill Muhammad Rizwan’s wish of his own house. She also expressed her resolve to take care of other thalassaemia children. She warmly welcomed Muhammad Rizwan on his arrival.

The CM inquired about his health. Muhammad Rizwan expressed his profound joy over meeting the CM. He said, “I cannot believe that I am meeting the CM.” CM Maryam Nawaz said, “I am heartily pleased to meet Muhammad Rizwan.” She added the patients of thalassaemia deserve a special attention of society. The thalassaemia patients undergoing blood transfusion process is highly painful.

Punjabi poet

On the direction of Chief Minster Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial aid worth Rs 300,000 for the treatment of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem has been approved. The CM prayed for an early recovery of Tajjamul Kaleem. A bouquet was presented to the Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem on behalf of the CM. The ailing poet thanked the Chief Minister on showing a kind gesture. The CM directed the Health department to provide excellent treatment facilities to the under treatment poet. The officers of Information & Culture Department inquired after the under treatment poet Tajjamul Kaleem at Jinnah Hospital.