LESCO poor performance: Punjab govt sends displeasure letter to Secretary Power, LESCO chief

The Lahore Electricity Supply Company’s (LESCO) performance has been described as poor during the federal government’s anti-electricity theft campaign.

The Punjab Energy Department has sent a letter to the LESCO Chief along with the Secretary Power Division based on poor performance. The channel reported that the Punjab government has sent a letter to LESCO chief Shahid Haider over the issue of poor performance of his company.

The Department of Energy Punjab also informed the Ministry of Power Division about the poor performance of LESCO and a letter was sent to the Secretary of the Power Division Rashid Langriyal and the Joint Secretary Power Division.

According to the content of the letter, electricity theft has not been stopped despite being a complete sport of the Punjab government. The anti-electricity theft campaign started in September did not get positive results. The letter suggested the Power Division and LESCO officers to work to improve the campaign.

Pertinent to mention here that two days ago, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also called a meeting on electricity theft. And, during the meeting, the performance of LESCO and other distribution companies was reviewed.

Housing Societies

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has initiated legal proceedings against those cooperative housing societies that have been using the power development authority’s name unlawfully.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the power development authority has been approaching all legal forums including Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies and FIA to curb this practice.

The statement says that WAPDA, a statutory body corporate established under WAPDA Act 1958, publicly renounces its association, nexus, and direct or indirect affiliation with any cooperative housing society, except WAPDA Town Cooperative Housing Society (Phase I and II), situated in Lahore, which is authorised to use the name of WAPDA. As such, the unlawful and illegal use of a registered name i.e. the power development authority, for other housing societies or projects, by any other entity or person, amounts to a gross misrepresentation. Therefore, the power development authority cannot be held responsible for liabilities, if any, that may be raised by the public, pursuant to investment in such rogue, illegal, and unlawful societies, the statement further says.

The housing societies, using WAPDA’s name unlawfully and illegally include Employees Cooperative Society, Islamabad, Employees Cooperative Society Ltd, Multan, Employees Cooperative Society, Gujranwala, Employees Cooperative Society Ltd, Faisalabad, Employees Cooperative Society Ltd, Sargodha, Employees Cooperative Society Ltd, Sheikhupura, Employees Cooperative Society Ltd, Kasur, Employees Cooperative Society Ltd, Peshawar, Employees Cooperative Society Ltd, Quetta, Employees Society, Karachi, Workers and Officers Cooperative Society, Hyderabad, Employees Cooperative Society, KIP, Karachi, Employees Cooperative Society, (Southern Zone), WAPDA City Faisalabad and WAPDA City Gujranwala.