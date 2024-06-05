Romina Alam calls for uniting efforts to tackle climate challenges

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam on Wednesday has called for media awareness drives with government and public support to address the challenges of climate change, water security and food security. Talking to PTV news channel on World Environment Day, she stressed that the role of individuals and media was no less important than any government or private entities, adding, public participation is the key solution to climate change. “We are working across government to ensure our economic recovery is green and climate resilient”, she said and added, some of our priority interventions include air pollution control and air quality monitoring to avoid rebound effects, effective medical and hazardous waste management, investment in digital infrastructure to further enable remote working and developing more sustainable models for production for agriculture, mining and industry at large. She further explained that the global warming was adversely affecting glaciers, ecosystems, lives and livelihoods of the people in mountain regions around the world, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government was fully committed towards building Pakistan’s environmental sustainability and climate resilience in all socio-economic sectors. Romina Khurshid Alam said that with the strict directives of PM, his team would leave no stone unturned to stem environmental degradation and increase the country’s endurance against devastating fallout of climate change. She emphasized that every country in the world should think above the vested interests for the protection of the world climate, adding, the Prime Minister on world economic forum also recalled Pakistan’s climate diplomacy efforts particularly in establishing a Loss and Damage Fund were recognized widely and viewed positively by international experts. Romina also reaffirmed the commitment to protect the environment to ensure a healthier, safer and more resilient planet for our future generations, adding, collective efforts of all provinces, institution and nation will only safeguard and preserve the environment. She said this year, the theme of the environment day is “Land restoration, stopping desertification and building drought resilience”. She also emphasized the importance of empowering local communities, supporting recycling initiatives and promoting a circular economy that minimizes plastic waste. She expressed the confidence that under the leadership of PM Shahbaz Sharif, the government would set a shining example of environmental stewardship in the coming years. She said efforts are underway to safeguard forests and wildlife, with initiatives such as wildlife mapping and accelerated campaigns for forest conservation. She also urged the nation to actively participate in the initiative to mitigate environmental threats.