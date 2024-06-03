Britney Spears breaks silence on alleged incident with Paul Soliz

Britney Spears is speaking out after reports of an alleged altercation at a hotel.

Multiple outlets reported May 2 that the pop star and her rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz allegedly got into a fight at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood the night of May 1, publishing photos of the pair at the hotel. However, Britney clarified on Instagram May 2 that she twisted her ankle “and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.”

“They never came in my room,” she noted, “but I felt completely harassed.”

Britney-who wrote that she’s moving to Boston-further called out the “fake” news over the alleged incident.

“I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!” the 42-year-old wrote. “Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!”

Reports surfaced after the Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call around 12:42a.m over a request to help an injured woman, as an LAFD spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight. A paramedic ambulance arrived to the scene, but the spokesperson said it’s not clear if the officials met with or offered assistance to anyone. The ambulance left at 1:17a.m without taking anyone to the hospital.

A source close to Britney told CNN on May 2 that she is now “home and safe.”

Britney-who shares sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex Kevin Federline – has reportedly been linked to Paul since last year. “She’s a phenomenal woman,” Paul told Us Weekly in September without confirming their relationship status. “She’s a very, very good, positive… She’s a good person.”

At the time, Britney was going through a divorce from Sam Asghari, which was finalised this week.

Britney and Sam “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support,” per the documents obtained by E! News May 2, which stated the divorce was uncontested.

The couple split last summer, with Sam filing for divorce in August after one year of marriage. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the fitness trainer wrote on his August 17 Instagram Story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”