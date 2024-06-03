Interior Minister orders issuance of urgent passports to overseas Pakistanis in seven days

Taking notice of delays in issuing passports to overseas Pakistanis, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday ordered the issuance of urgent passports within seven days.

During his visit to the Passport and NADRA office in London, he said that normal passports will be issued to Pakistanis living abroad within 30 days. “The policy will apply to all Pakistani missions across the world,” he said, adding, “Delay in the issuance of passports will not be tolerated at any cost.”

Prior to the interior minister’s orders, overseas Pakistanis would get normal passports in four months while urgent passports in one and a half months.

He made it clear that he would take action against the officials who would not issue the passports within the stipulated time period.

Naqvi also set up a monitoring cell so that timely issuance of passports could be ensured. ASP Shehr Bano, PSO to the minister, will head the cell. Pakistanis, who were present at the NADRA’s office on the occasion, praised the staff’s performance.

The interior minister, too, applauded the employees for performing well.

He also took notice of shortage of the staff at the office, and ordered an effective staff management in order to deal with the problem.

Naqvi also met with members of the staff as well as with the Pakistanis gathered there. Pakistan’s High Commissioner in the UK Dr. Muhammad Faisal accompanied the minister on the visit.