Missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador found

The missing wife of the Vietnamese ambassador was found after four hours of a search operation. An Islamabad police spokesman said they traced Ambassador Nguyen Tien Phong’s wife after searching for four hours. He said seven teams were busy searching for the woman with the help of Safe City cameras and cellular technology.

After locating her, the woman was sent home with her husband, the spokesman confirmed, adding that she was present in the mega zone of F9 Park. “The ambassador’s wife left the house at 11am after an argument with her husband,” he explained. Earlier, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with DIG Ali Raza, reached the residence of the ambassador. They were also accompanied by officers of the investigation team. Before the meeting, the Islamabad police chief got a briefing from the SSP Safe City, SSP (investigation) and SSP (operations). “The safety of all ambassadors residing in Islamabad is our top priority,” the IGP said. He had said that Islamabad police was using technical and human resources, adding that all evidence and proofs were being collected. “Investigation is being carried out on all aspects,” he stressed.

On Saturday morning, the ambassador’s wife was reported missing in Islamabad. He himself contacted the police helpline 15 to report his wife’s disappearance. Confirming the call from Ambassador Phong, the police acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. According to the ambassador, his wife went for a routine walk at 11am, but did not return home. Adding to the worry, her mobile phone was switched off, hindering communication attempts. Upon receiving the complaint, the police had swiftly initiated a search operation to locate the missing individual. The spokesperson had assured that the City superintendent of police (SP) was personally monitoring the matter. Police officials had explained that separate teams of operations and investigation divisions were formed to locate the missing woman. “The investigation is being carried forward from the angle of domestic issues,” they said, adding that the operations DIG and SSP were personally monitoring the investigation.