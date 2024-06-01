2 arrested over attack on barbershop workers

The Balochistan government on Friday announced that two suspects were arrested in connection to the murder of seven labourers hailing from Punjab in the coastal town of Sarba­ndan.

Earlier this month, seven barbershop workers were killed and one was injured in Surbandar, Gwadar, when unknown gunmen entered their residential quarters and opened fire on them while they were sleeping.

The police said the victims belonged to different cities of south Punjab, including Khanewal, Mian Channu and Lodhran.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Balochistan Home Minister Zia Ullah Langau said all institutions were tasked to apprehend the culprits. “I congratulate all our institutions who fulfilled their responsibility and the government’s orders with their efforts and we have arrested two killers of the Gwadar labourers,” he said.

The home minister added: “Statements have been drawn from them which clearly show they were given orders … and guns and weapons have been seized from them.” He said that as per their statements, the culprits were ordered to kill any Punjabi labourer.