Adnan Shah Tipu opens up on pay disparity in Bollywood and Hollywood

Acclaimed actor Adnan Shah Tipu, who has had the opportunity to work in both Bollywood and Hollywood as well as Pakistani films and dramas, weighed on the huge pay gap in the different film industries around the world.

In a new interview on a private news channel, seasoned actor Adnan Shah Tipu spilt the beans on the shocking pay disparity across the film industries, revealing that he was paid more for merely two scenes in a Hollywood project than he was for the entire Bollywood film. When asked where among Lollywood, Bollywood or Hollywood, he received the biggest paycheque, Tipu instantly replied in favour of the American film industry. He added, “I was paid much more for just two scenes in a Hollywood project than for an entire Bollywood film. My wife and I were accommodated in a seven-star hotel for a week and they covered our business-class flight tickets.”

During the same interview, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor recalled his working experience with Bollywood veteran Om Puri in ‘West is West’ and revealed that he was the one who convinced him to continue working for a Hollywood project, which turned out to be in his favour.

“I think he is one of the finest actors I have seen working in front of me,” he remarked.

“I was arguing with the director, saying I represent Pakistani culture and the way it’s being portrayed is wrong. I told the director maybe they were mistaking Pakistani culture for Indian culture, and even asked them to step back from the project when Om Puri intervened and persuaded me to remain part of the project, which turned out to be a good decision,” Tipu explained.