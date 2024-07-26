Gauff ‘concerned’ about height difference with fellow flagbearer LeBron

Coco Gauff joked on Thursday that she is worried about the height difference with her fellow Team USA flagbearer LeBron James, ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Gauff was selected alongside NBA superstar James by her fellow US athletes to carry the flag during Friday’s ceremony along the river Seine.

James is a foot taller — 2.06m (6ft 9ins) to 1.75m (5ft 9ins) — than the tennis world number two. “I am a little bit concerned about the height difference,” she said. “I thought it was two flags but I saw pictures (of previous Olympics) and they’re holding it together.”

Gauff is often pictured watching basketball games from the stands and admitted she would feel starstruck at meeting James, a four-time NBA MVP. “No, I haven’t met him yet, so I don’t think I’ll have the confidence to do that,” Gauff said when asked if she had any plans to record a TikTok video with “one of her idols” James.