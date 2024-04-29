Sessions Judge Waziristan Shakirullah Marwat abducted from Gara Mohabbate Adda area of DI Khan

Peshawar: Sessions Judge Waziristan Shakirullah Marwat was abducted from Dera Ismail Khan’s Graha Mohabbate Ada area.

The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court summoned the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police and Additional Chief Secretary Home, and ordered to take immediate and concrete steps to recover the abducted Sessions Judge.

The senior judges of the High Court stated that this is a sensitive matter, the recovery of the Sessions Judge should be ensured.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and directed steps to recover the kidnapped judge.