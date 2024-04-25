China’s Linyi Trade City eyes on investment opportunity

An economic and trade cooperation & exchange meeting between Pakistan and China was held in Linyi, China. Expanding Chinese investment in Pakistan was discussed in the meeting, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday. Khalil Hashmi, Pakistanís Ambassador to China, Juan Xinyang, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Linyi Municipal Committee and Vice Mayor of Linyi, and Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Pakistani Embassy in China, etc. attended the meeting. Investment policies in Pakistan were presented to representatives from Linyi Trade City Holding Group and other local enterprises. In recent years, the economic ties between Linyi and Pakistani places have been increasingly enhanced. It ís revealed in the meeting that as early as in 2016, Linyi Trade City Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. invested more than $10 million to build the Linyi Trade City Commodity Exhibition Center and Bonded Warehousing Project in Gwadar. Up till now, the project has promoted Sino-Pak import and export by nearly $140 million. Additionally, in 2023, Linyi’s import and export volume to Pakistan was o850 million, which reached o220 million from January to March, 2024, up 11.5% year-on-year.