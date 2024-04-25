Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa: Unique and Exciting Spot in Dominica

Dominica the “Nature Island” is located in the Caribbean Seawith a silvery-lined by volcanic sand on western coastline deep into the Atlantic Ocean and pounded by waves on the eastern shores.

Dominica’s beautiful sceneries and eco-friendly tourist spots are due to its surroundings of huge mountains, incredible landscapes, inspiring history, explorable arts, and massive Creole culture.

The uniqueness of Dominica their unspoiled various flora species, non-poisonous wildlife, and dense rainforests, all in the whole underneath the clean and clear blue skies and air, and sweet soil regularly blessed with dousing rain drops and glorious sunshine.

To encourage tourism while respecting and protecting every stage of the environment, the Commonwealth of Dominica has approved the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco-Resort and Spa project to be developed by Vital Developers Limited in Dominica.

Vital Developers Ltd. appointed Creative Projects for the project development.

The project area is situated in the Roseau Valley, one of the massively visited tourist places, as this will operate as project developed under Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Dominica’s Citizenship investment Privilege offers:

In early 90’s, Dominica introduced citizenship by investment as an attempt to enhance country’s economic diversity and strengthen their development path.

This citizenship-by-investment program is introduced for a dignitary reason, as the share investors are privileged to contribute to achieving Dominica’s development goals.

To be a participant in Dominica’s development, a person can acquire a preferred share in the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa project being developed by Vital Developers Limited, as they hired Alexander V Berenstain, the manager of Creative Projects Management LLC-FZ., to assist with the project.

The fortunate candidate will have the privilege of gaining visa-free travel with second citizenship, as a result, the shareholders can plan to seek overseas opportunities, build a business, and enjoy retirement and wealth distribution.

Special-investment offers for investors:

At the construction stage of Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa, the investors have a golden opportunity to acquire a privileged share, where Alexander V Berenstain, the manager of Creative Projects Management LLC-FZ, praises the successful partnership with Vital Developers Limited.

As a result, the investor will be able to obtain a prominent chance to gain citizenship for himself and the entire family members.

Two hundred thousand dollars will be the initial amount of joining in the acquirement of Dominican citizenship.

This offer is open to attract investment capital by current program.

The investors of the hotel share secure about 1% of the share and become the co-owners of the common property as an added advantage feature.

Project participants will avail the count on decent dividends and free hotel accommodation, with conditions and right of citizenship of Dominica.

The conditions for free accommodations are seven days during peak season and two weeks during normal season.

The investor also has an opportunity to sell the share to new individuals after five years from the receipt date.

Yes, and keeping the citizenship of Dominica, as it does not have any limitation period, even after the share sale.

The new investor can also apply for the citizenship of Dominica.

While maintaining the original property condition, the company shares can be transferred by inheritance.

About the resort and its facilities:

The Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa is located in Providence, near Laudat.

Area is UNESCO World Heritage site Morne Trois Pitons National Park.

The resort is furnished with 72 luxurious eco-friendly villas, top-class organic restaurants that supply food bought from local fishermen and farmers, Caribbean-style bars, individual jacuzzies, luxury spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and other exciting facilities to make you enjoy the private stay, luxuriously and nature-friendly.

In addition, the restaurants and bars only offer organic foods with progressive dietary plans, and the menu will include various international and local dishes.

People will always think of giving priority to their mental and physical health.

Then, who will say no to staying in a stress-free environment with the privilege of availing herbal medications, yoga, and meditations, which provide the experience of a spiritual and energetic uplift in yourself?

Investing in a share and enjoying the luxury rooms surrounded by tropical vegetation on a “nature island” with the privilege of free accommodation will be a dream part of the investment program for investors.