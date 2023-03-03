According to a new index, the UAE passport is the strongest in the world

The Emirati document entered the top 10 list by Nomad Capitalist for the first time with a score of 110.50, moving up from position 35 from the previous year to number one right away.

The United Arab Emirates is at the top of the list for 2023, according to the tax and immigration consultancy, in large part because of recent changes that allow foreigners to apply for dual citizenship.

“The travel freedoms afforded by a UAE passport, plus the country’s business-friendly environment and enviable tax system,” the consultancy said.

The Nomad Capitalist Passport Index was developed, according to its website, to highlight the world’s top nationalities. The company stated: “Our ratings are based not only on the basis of visa-free travel but also on international taxation laws, global perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedom.

The ranking of the passport is assessed based on five factors, and each factor is given a different score.

1. Visa-free travel

2. Taxation of citizens

3. Global perception

4. Granting dual citizenship

5. Personal freedom

The United Arab Emirates receives a 50% rating for travel accessibility. “We relied on publicly available passport data and news sources to rank travel accessibility,” the report stated. We total the countries with Visa-free, Visa On Arrival, and eTA in order to determine the Travel scores.

According to that information, we gave the United Arab Emirates a travel score of 181 because its citizens can travel to 116 countries without a visa (i.e., visa-free countries), 58 countries (i.e., visa-on-arrival countries), and 7 destinations that accept electronic travel authorizations (eTAs).

For the taxation score, the data was collected from the tax vendors, news sources, and tax authorities. “We assigned the lowest score of 10 to countries that tax citizens no matter where they live, scores of 20 or 30 to countries that allow citizens to relocate to avoid tax, 40 to those that don’t tax foreign incomes of resident citizens, and 50 to countries with zero tax. Based on that data, we assigned the United Arab Emirates a Taxation score of 50, meaning that the country has zero taxes,” the report said.

For a score on global perception, The UAE is given 10 per cent in total score, from data compiled from the World Happiness Report, the Human Development Index, and “subjective factors from our networks’ experiences to determine how each country’s citizens are received and recognized,” mentioned the report.

The report calculated the Dual Citizenship status by relying on embassy data. This is the ability to hold dual citizenship, ranging from a score of 10 for strictly forbidden to a score of 50 for freely allowed.

A score of 10 and 20 were assigned to countries whose citizens are strictly forbidden to hold other citizenships, scores of 30 and 40 to countries whose citizens are often allowed to hold other citizenships but with certain restrictions, and 50 to countries whose citizens are almost always allowed to hold other citizenships.

“Based on that data, we assigned United Arab Emirates a Dual Citizenship score of 30, meaning that United Arab Emirates citizens are often allowed to hold other citizenships but with certain restrictions,”

Nomad Capitalist’s powerful passport list with a total score:

1. UAE – 111

2. Luxembourg – 108

3. Switzerland – 108

4. Ireland – 108

5. Portugal – 108