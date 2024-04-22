PML-N’s Rana Afzal wins PP-139 by-poll by huge margin

Pakistan’s Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Rana Afzal Hussain has won by-election in PP-139 Sheikhupura-1 with a huge margin, according to unofficial results.

He bagged 48,850 votes against PTI-backed Sunni Etihad Council’s Ejaz Hussain Bhatti, who managed to secure 30,122 votes. TLP’s candidate Rafaqat Ali secured 4,809 votes, according to unconfirmed results.

As many as 189,250 voters cast their ballots at a total of 123 polling stations. To maintain law and order situation, the police played their key role. Around 1,670 police personnel were deployed to ensure security.

However, a scuffle was reported between PML-N and PTI workers at a polling station in which some workers were injured, which led to the arrest of some suspects.

Speaking about the results, Federal Minister for Industry and Trade Rana Tanveer Hussain said that people have reposed their trust in the PML-N.