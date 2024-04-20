The Afghan Exodus

Among his many other children, 45 years old Bazaar Khan was especially proud of his 5 years old daughter; Shehrbano. Tending to the kitchen garden or doing other odd jobs around my home in Islamabad, he would often mention that Shehrbano was gifted with extraordinary intelligence and deserved the best education in the world. Born in Afghanistan, he had migrated to Pakistan a few years after Soviet Invasion and had ever since managed a livelihood working various menial jobs.

Pakistan was the only country his children knew and there wasn’t enough left in Afghanistan to pull them back. Here in Pakistan, with whatever little skill he had, his only dream was to be able to sponsor a good education for his children. To him, Pakistan was a land of many opportunities, most of which he couldn’t even imagine having in the country of his own birth. Yet, as fate would have it, domestic compulsions forced his return to Afghanistan a few years ago. The biggest casualty of his repatriation was his aspiration to educate his daughter.

The government of Pakistan announced in October 2023 its decision to expel the Afghan nationals illegally settled in Pakistan. This decision was seen largely as a consequence of the Afghan government’s reluctance in denying the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities in Pakistan. Some held the view that Pakistan’s own economy could no longer bear the burden of these refugees who on one hand didn’t contribute to the economy and on the other were involved in several instances of unlawful activities.

It was also said that the Afghan settlements in Pakistan had always been temporary and as the Americans had left after the war, it was only natural for Pakistan to ask them to return now that an independent Afghan government was in place. While Pakistan’s position looks simple and justifiable, the Afghan perspective is different. What will they do in Afghanistan? Are there enough work opportunities to accommodate an influx of more than a million souls who barely know their way around the country?

Will there be basic medical facilities? Will there be education? Can we be sure there won’t be another war? So many questions with nobody to answer. The only thing that can be said with certainty is that another generation of Afghans has been denied their right to dream, to aspire and to move abreast with the rest of the world.

Despite all its failings, it would be unjust to blame Pakistan for any of this.

Pakistan has been home to Afghan refugees since the Soviet invasion and their number has only increased with time. All these years, the state and people of Pakistan have been generous hosts to their Afghan brethren and have seen them prosper at the expense of local taxpayers. Several localities across the country have, over the years, become settlements exclusive to Afghans who now command a sizeable share in several businesses including real estate, transportation and retail stores. In return, their contribution towards the economy has been dismal.

It takes a village to raise a child and for the Afghan children, the global village has a responsibility to act.

A large majority of businesses owned by Afghans do not pay taxes. An estimated 12000 businesses owned by Afghans in Peshawar alone have operated for years with impunity from direct taxation. Additionally, financial pressures coupled with lack of education or skill has forced a large number of these refugees into illegal activities including car lifting, mobile snatching, land grabbing and even drug peddling.

To put things in perspective, social media platforms are flooded with videos of Afghan refugees disrespecting the Pakistan flag or even burning Pakistani currency notes on events as little as a cricket match between the two nations. Overall, it can be said that Pakistan provided Afghan immigrants an environment much safer than their own homeland to earn financial prosperity for their families and has received nothing in return.

What is the way forward? Can we let Afghans stay in Pakistan and continue bearing the burden or send them back to the misery of their own homeland and feign forgetfulness? Neither of these provides a long-term solution. While Pakistan can no longer endure housing refugees, their return would further destabilize Afghanistan which would eventually affect Pakistan.

The turmoil in Afghanistan is well into its fifth decade now. Pakistan is not the only country neighboring Afghanistan and it definitely cannot be blamed alone for Afghan troubles. The international community and the several agencies of the United Nations need to step in. For far too long, big players of the international power struggle have treated Afghanistan as the colosseum to showcase their military prowess and battle their ambitions. The international community needs to put an end to that. Pakistan too can no longer afford to be the reluctant manager of this amphitheater. Afghanistan is a global issue and requires global attention.

The Afghan refugees need to be repatriated and settled back in Afghanistan with UN assistance. Afghanistan needs to be rebuilt with basic health and education facilities. Those living in Afghanistan need to be reassured that their homes will now be safe from unjustified air raids and that their right to dream big for their future generations is as important to the international community as anyone in the first world.

The young daughter of Bazaar Khan must have grown up now, albeit without education. He too must have given up on his dreams. There are thousands of other such aspirants who wish to prosper. It takes a village to raise a child and for the Afghan children, the global village has a responsibility to act.

The writer is a veteran journalist based in Islamabad. He writes on social, political, economic, defence and strategic developments across the South Asian region. He can be reached through email: zm.journalist@gmail.com