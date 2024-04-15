Geethika sings praises for Feroze Khan

Indian actor-model Geethika Tiwari couldn’t keep herself from showering praises on her co-star and Pakistan showbiz’s heartthrob Feroze Khan.

In a recent Q&A session with her Instagram followers, emerging Indian actor and model Geethika Tiwari, who will soon be sharing the screen with Feroze Khan in ‘Luck Lag Gayi’, gushed over the ‘Tich Button’ star, in response to all the curiosity and more than 500 questions about him, from the social users.

In a detailed note, dedicated to Khan, Tiwari began on her Instagram stories, “500+ questions about Fk. Let’s say something now shayad ap sabko answer mil jaae (maybe you all will get an answer now).”

She further wrote, “@ferozekhan is a beacon of talent in the entertainment industry. With his charismatic presence and exceptional acting prowess, he effortlessly captivates audiences on both the big and small screens.”

“Feroze’s charisma extends beyond his on-screen persona, as his genuine kindness and warmth leave an indelible mark on all who encounter him,” Tiwari added. “See you all guys in theatre soon.”Khan responded to Tiwari for all the good words and penned, “Thank you Geetika Gee,” followed by a series of emojis.