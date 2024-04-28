‘Coke Studio’ Season 15 releases ‘Maghron La’

Coke Studio releases the thirdsong from Season 15, Mahgron La, featuring the Sabri Sisters and Rozeo.

Hailing from the prestigious musical legacy of the Sabri family, for Sabri Sisters, Saman Sabri and Anamta Sabri, each song is imbued with a universal message of love and light and Maghron La, is no exception with its festive, upbeat spirit drawing together Punjabi beat with elements of folk and bhangra. Video Director Murtaza Niaz and Art Director, Hashim Ali, bring Maghron La to life as a series of spontaneous love letters, visible in the celebration, joy and love at the heart of the song and video.

Shahroz Amjad, better known as Rozeo, joins the Sabri Sisters on Maghron La with his strong, abiding style of mixing pop with rap, fusing the journey of his roots in and influences from both England and Pakistan, to celebrate the depth and vibrancy of the Punjabi language and spirit.

Co-written by Adnan Dhool, Rozeo and Xulfi himself, the song opens with the Sabri Sisters, as a beautifully preserved haveli opens to view; with the rooms, like the ladies, decked in all the finery of a household preparing to celebrate. As the sisters sing, the haveli comes to life, each room offering a heart-warming vignette.

Cue Rozeo’s heart-felt rap where he is welcomed with open arms by the community, as is customary in homes across Pakistan; to shed all defences and differences, rejoice in diversity and become one.

Maghron La also sees family and friends meeting in the most exuberant expression of all – dance. Choreographed by internationally renowned Nasir Sirikhan of Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, Rozeo and the Sabri Sisters immerse themselves in the revelry and in the belief that only love can bind like this.