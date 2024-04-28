Wheat farmers in a fix on price, procurement mechanism

Amidst an expected plentiful wheat crop this year, farmer community especially small farmers are in real fix due to fluctuating wheat price and market exploitation. As wheat harvesting starts across Punjab, representatives of Kisan Board and Kisan Ittehad have raised concerns about farmers’ manipulation by hoarders, middlemen and stockists. Although Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has promised grower friendly policy, but his promise may dash down if the farmers are not given proper wheat price and its timely procurement.

When the wheat price is same as last year, the main challenge for the government would be to reign in market mafia who has sharpened teeth to engulf poor farmers’ profit. The provincial minister has promised to procure two million metric tons wheat and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PAASCO) 1.4 million metric ton. But if there is bumper crop then what would be mechanism to save farmers from exploiters.

“Minimum wheat support price for current season is Rs 3900 per 40 kg. Food Director would prepare division and district-wise targets in line with the provincial targets and Food deputy directors would fix centre wise targets,” the minister said. “Gunny bags distribution has started and so the purchase of wheat.”

He informed that procurement campaign would continue till completion of the target. Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) would set up control room and call centers to monitor the process and responsible for all IT related solutions required for wheat procurement. “Delivery charges at rate of Rs 30 per 100 kg would be paid additionally to suppliers and growers than the minimum support price of Rs 3900 per 40 Kg.” Bilal said around 393 wheat purchase centers have been set up for procurement across the province and six jute bags of 100 kgs or 12 PP bags of 50 kgs per acre would be provided to farmers.

“Private purchase, transportation and storage of wheat would be allowed on condition that private buyer would declare wheat stock before concerned officials for record purpose,” he added. Since wheat is our main staple food with per capita consumption of almost 125kg annually, many a times the country has to import it despite having good and vast agriculture land.

Reason behind this discrepancy generally was non-prudent policies of the previous governments as whenever there is bumper crop farmers’ do not get proper price. Therefore, they reduce wheat cultivation area in next season.

Another problem is availability of inputs on standard rates as hoarders in connivance with concerned department purchase bulk fertilizers and seed and later sell it to farmers above the prescribed rates.

“I was forced to purchase Urea fertilizer bag at Rs 5500 instead of declared price of Rs 3600 and DAP around Rs 1000 to 2000 over and above the normal price,” informed a Faisalabad based farmer, Muhammad Imran. Cultivating an eight acre small patch, Imran’s land is on tail and is hardly irrigated by canal water. So he also has to buy tube well water that cost him extra.

“Watering my crop twice or thrice during the season means to pay Rs 15000 to 20,000 to tube well owner for irrigating one acre land. Then there are labor charges for cultivating, harvesting and crushing,” Imran told. “Therefore, in a situation when fertilizers, seed and water already cost much, leaving us on mercy of exploiters would totally ruin us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Kisan Board Pakistan and Pakistan Kisan Ittehad have demanded from the government to enhance procurement limit and revise the support price.

“We desire, the government should procure five million metric ton wheat and price be revised to Rs 5000 per 40 kg,” President KBP Sardar Zafar Hussain said. “Moreover, if procurement is delayed and field is left open for private buyers, the price would down, ruining the farmers,” he opined.

Similarly, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad leader Khalid Mehmood Khokhar has demanded from the food department to buy at least 3.5 million tons fresh wheat, provide minimum 200 sacks to a farmer and fix support price at Rs 4,700 per 40 kg.

These representatives of farmers have also demanded action those caretaker government responsible who imported extra 800,000 ton surplus wheat by amending February 14 decision to banning import.

“If there is already imported wheat and a plentiful crop on cards, the farmers will have to suffer loss,” Khalid Mehmood remarked. “So, the Punjab government should buy more wheat this year just to save the farmers from loss.” He said if the price of wheat is not paid adequately, the farmers would be unable to buy fertilizers and pesticides for cultivating maize and mustard.

Meanwhile, PASSCO has also started process to procure 1.4 million metric tons wheat and gunny bags had already been distributed to growers with hopes to complete procurement within stipulated time.

Punjab Agriculture department has advised farmers make proper arrangements for ensuring smooth wheat harvesting as poor management could result in 10 to 12 percent crop losses.

Farmers have also been asked to seek guidance from food department whenever required by calling toll free number (0800-13505) at Control Room set up to resolve their complaints during wheat purchase campaign.